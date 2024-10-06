Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his side learned a vital lesson from their clash with Ross County today.

Heading into the Scottish Premiership game on the back of a 7-1 thumping away at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Celtic were looking to respond.

They were also firm favourites to beat a Ross County side they have dominated in recent meetings, but the clash was anything but easy for Celtic.

🗣️ “Demolished in Dortmund, it wasn’t delightful in Dingwall, but they found way.” 🍀 Celtic maintain their 100% Scottish Premiership record with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Ross County. Match reaction to follow 📺 pic.twitter.com/XT29z4wOZo — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 6, 2024

With 15 minutes left in the game they trailed 1-0 due to a first half penalty given away by Liam Scales and looked to be heading to their first league loss of the season.

Goals from Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn got the champions out of jail though and they won 2-1.

Rodgers thinks his side showed a great mentality in the game, but learned a vital lesson, that being that there are no easy games and especially heading into a match on the back of a European outing.

He does feel Celtic deserved the three points, but thinks in the first half they were short of their best.

The Celtic manager told BBC Scotland: “We showed a great resilience and mentality in the second half.

“First half, there wasn’t a lot happening, we had a lot of the ball but it was very slow, too passive, no real tempo in it.

“We looked like we wanted an easy game and that’s not what this team’s about.

“Second half, we were very good, especially with the introduction of players coming in to give us that energy.

“We deserved to win the game but we want to win it in the best way, and first half we didn’t quite do that.

“Last weekend, St Johnstone was a tough game but our energy was good right the way through.

“We learnt today that there are no easy games, especially on the back of a European tie.”

The win at Dingwall means that Celtic will go into the international break sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table ahead of Aberdeen.

Rodgers’ men have won all seven of their league games so far, scoring 22 goals and conceding just once, against Ross County.