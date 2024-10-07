Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Former top flight boss Craig Levein feels that Aberdeen showed they have total self-belief by coming back to win against Hearts at the weekend.

Aberdeen led early on at Pittodrie against Hearts on Sunday, but were pegged back by half-time and then fell behind in the 63rd minute.

They came back to level soon afterwards though and then scored the winner two minutes before the end, with Hearts having been reduced to ten men.

We keep going together 👊 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 7, 2024

It kept the Dons’ 100 per cent start to the Scottish Premiership season going and they are now being talked about in some quarters as legitimate title contenders.

Those claims will be tested after the international break when Aberdeen head to Celtic Park to face Celtic, but Levein is sure the Dons team have total self-belief.

“The more it happens, the more you believe. Things didn’t go their way, Hearts played well and scored at critical moments”, Levein said on BBC Sportsound.

“If there was any self-doubt in this team, they wouldn’t have come back.

“They’re carrying a little bit of good fortune, but they’ve won and come from behind.

“They can only be talking positively in the dressing room.”

Aberdeen will start as underdogs at Celtic and if they avoid defeat then it would be sure to cause a stir.