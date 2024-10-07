Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Danny Collins has picked out who he thought was the best Leeds United player on display in Sunderland’s Championship clash against the Whites on Friday evening.

Sunderland, who faced an examination of their credentials from promotion favourites Leeds at the Stadium of Light and thanks to an Illan Meslier howler at the death, managed to come out with a 2-2 draw.

Leeds’ goals came from Joel Piroe, in for the dropped Mateo Joseph, and Junior Firpo.

Both Leeds’ goals were the product of assists from winger Willy Gnonto, who has firmly established himself under Daniel Farke.

Collins praised Gnonto for his cross for Firpo’s goal in the 56th minute of the game and stated that the young winger was the best player for Leeds on pitch against Sunderland.

He also pointed out that Gnonto helped right-back Jayden Bogle in both the attacking and defensive departments throughout the game.

“He [Firpo] probably is a fraction shoulder offside if you get the line out there, I think he is leaning maybe, but take nothing away from it, lovely ball in”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“I thought Willy Gnonto was their best player this evening.

“Offensively and defensively helping out Bogle at right-back, but it is a lovely ball in.”

The attacker has scored twice while laying on four assists in his nine outings for Leeds so far this season and Farke will be hoping the Italian will be able to continue his form after the international break.