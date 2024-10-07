Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Simon Lappin has insisted that Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle is more than capable of playing in the full-back role.

After an injury marred last season on loan with Leicester City, Manchester City academy product Doyle is spending this term on loan at Norwich.

Doyle, despite being a centre-back, has played in the last four games for the Carrow Road outfit as a full-back.

The Manchester CIty loanee has managed to impress Lappin with performances at full-back and the former Norwich star praised Doyle for his versatility.

Doyle has assisted three goals while playing in his new role and Lappin stressed that the Sky Blues star has shown that he is more than capable of playing as a full-back.

“Doyle has shown us versatility; he has played there [as a full-back] for the last three or four games”, Lappin said on Canary Call.

“He is a centre-back I think, first and foremost, but he is more than capable of playing there.”

Doyle has started all nine games for Norwich this season and he will be hoping to keep on continuing performing for the Canaries under Johannes Hoff Thorup.