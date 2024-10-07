Michael Regan/Getty Images

Richard Keys thinks that former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was right in his assessment that Tottenham Hotspur will not win the league title again.

At the weekend, Tottenham suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton, despite leading the game 2-0 in the first-half and looking set for all three points on the south coast.

Ange Postecoglou’s side collapsed when Brighton scored and applied pressure and there has again been harsh criticism of Spurs’ mentality and the Australian’s approach.

Keys revealed that Tottenham’s first half performance made him think that Postecoglou has found the way to get them going but added that Spurs made fools of themselves with their second half performance.

The veteran presenter pointed out that ex-Manchester United boss Ferguson was right when he predicted early this year that Tottenham will never win the league again.

“What’s going on at Spurs? Not only did they make complete fools of themselves at Brighton – they did me as well”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I really enjoyed watching them in the first 45 at the Amex and said so on beINSPORTS.

“They were good. And on the back of the win at OT I found myself thinking they might just have got it right at long last.

“But oh no. The wheels came off again second-half in a very Spursy way.

“What is it about them? No wonder big Ange couldn’t take his eyes off the floor when he spoke afterwards!

“At best – they might win another cup one day, but it looks as though Fergie was right all those years ago – they’ll never win the title again.”

Tottenham are sitting ninth in the league table with ten points from seven games and they will be determined to come back strong after the international break.