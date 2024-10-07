Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has predicted that this time next year, Birmingham City will have someone other than the two players they currently have fighting for the number 1 shirt.

Blues have been superb in League One this season in their quest to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, but did lose at the weekend as big money strike-force Jay Stansfield, Alfie May and Lyndon Dykes drew a blank.

Charlton Athletic, who had lost three games on the spin heading into their meeting with Birmingham at the Valley, beat Blues 1-0 thanks to a Matty Godden goal.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies named Ryan Allsop as the goalkeeper in the League One clash, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell on the bench.

Both goalkeepers arrived at St Andrew’s this summer and signed long term deals.

Clarke though thinks that a year from now, neither player will be the number 1 goalkeeper at Birmingham due to the need for more of a ball player.

“I’ve got to be honest with you”, Clarke explained on What The EFL.

“I think in a year’s time neither will be in goal for Birmingham.

“They will get more of a ball playing goalkeeper in time.”

Birmingham have not been afraid of spending heavily in the transfer market and are likely to back Davies if he does want another shot-stopper in future windows.