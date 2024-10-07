Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker is of the view that Ipswich Town loanee Marcus Harness is most natural among the Rams group to play in the number 10 position.

The 28-year-old winger joined Derby on the deadline day this summer from Premier League outfit Ipswich.

Harness scored his first goal for Derby on his second start in the league at the weekend against Queens Park Rangers to help them secure a 2-0 win.

Barker pointed out that the Ipswich star has the ability to pick up space where he is hard to mark and added that Harness is exceptional in his link-up play and working the ball with his team-mates in tight spaces.

The former Rams star thinks that Harness is most natural in the Derby squad to play in the number 10 role and hailed his finish against QPR as sublime.

“I thought Marcus had moments in the game where he was exceptional”, Barker told Rams TV.

“I think out of this group he is probably the most natural to play in a number 10 position.

“He picks up really good spaces where it is hard to mark and he recognises when players are going tight and he rolls them.

“His link-up play and the way he wants to work with players in around tight corners is exceptional, and he had moments in the game today [Saturday] but I am so pleased with the goal he scored.

“It was great, pressing on the front foot, not resting on your laurels after getting the first goal, a really good ball from Jackson into Harness and the finish was sublime.”

Harness will be keen on impressing during his loan spell at Derby before he returns to Ipswich Town at the end of the season.