Ipswich Town have scheduled a friendly clash to take place on Wednesday as Kieran McKenna looks to keep his team sharp, according to the South London Press.

McKenna’s side have headed into the international break sitting in 17th spot in the Premier League table, just kept out of the bottom three by a single point.

They were thrashed 4-1 by West Ham United at the weekend and will not be in competitive action again until 19th October, when they entertain Everton at Portman Road.

Keeping those players who have not headed off on international duty sharp is a priority for Town boss McKenna.

As such, Ipswich have arranged a friendly against Crystal Palace, which will take place on Wednesday.

McKenna will also see the game as an opportunity to record a morale-boosting win against top flight opposition.

Both Ipswich and Crystal Palace have yet to manage to win any of their first seven Premier League matches.

The two teams are set to clash in the Premier League at Portman Road in early December.