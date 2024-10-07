Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester City are ‘ready to do anything’ to succeed where Liverpool failed by signing Martin Zubimendi, with a January transfer window swoop eyed.

Liverpool worked hard to take Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window and felt they had the green light from the player.

Real Sociedad did not want to lose the midfielder though and their attempts to convince him to stay worked as he backed out of a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool remain keen admirers of Zubimendi, but they could have to deal with facing him in the Premier League if Manchester City get their way.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Manchester City are ‘ready to do anything’ to sign him in the January transfer window.

With Rodri out with a long term injury, Manchester City believe Zubimendi is the perfect fit and have noted he has not yet signed his new contract, meaning his €60m release clause remains.

It is suggested that Zubimendi is unlikely to want to leave Real Sociedad in mid-season, but that will not stop Manchester City from trying.

In addition to replacing Rodri now, the Cityzens also feel that Zubimendi is the perfect long term replacement too.

Whether Manchester City making a solid move would bring Liverpool back to the table for Zubimendi is unclear, but the Reds did not sign an alternative to the Spaniard after their swoop collapsed.