Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has mocked Sunderland fans for singing a song aimed at the Whites by pointing out that they were celebrating a draw at home like a win.

The Yorkshire outfit visited the Stadium of Light on Friday and drew 2-2 with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland despite leading 2-1 until the 96th minute of the game.

An horrendous error made by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in injury time saw Sunderland secure a point from the game to keep themselves top of the table.

After the game, Sunderland fans were celebrating by singing the ‘Leeds are falling apart’ song which Newsome deemed stupid given they did not win the game.

The ex-Leeds defender also mocked Sunderland fans by indicating that the Black Cats did not even draw the game on their merit; instead, it was a howler by the Leeds goalkeeper that helped them escape a defeat.

“Absolutely [it’s two points dropped], you have to look at the reaction of the supporters, the Sunderland supporters they are all singing stupid ‘Leeds are falling apart'”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“You just salvaged; you just nicked what a 2-2 draw at home.

“You are top of the league by a goal that has gone through our goalkeeper’s legs and you know it is more jam than Hartley’s and yet they feel like they won the game.”

Both teams will meet again on 15th February when Leeds will welcome Sunderland at Elland Road for the reverse fixture.