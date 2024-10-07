Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has admitted he is surprised that a Reds star who does not play much is still at the club and rates him highly.

Arne Slot has started his time as Liverpool boss brightly and, heading into October’s international break, the Reds sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a goal from Diogo Jota, with Cody Gakpo providing the assist.

The win did not come at no cost though as Liverpool lost key man Alisson to injury and his understudy Caoimhin Kelleher will be looking to come in after the break if the Brazilian is not fit again.

If the Ireland international does need to slot in then McAteer has no concerns on that front because he rates him hugely highly.

McAteer explained he is actually surprised that the goalkeeper is still at the club given his quality and lack of game time.

“I’m a massive fan of his”, McAteer said after the Palace game on LFC TV.



“I’m still surprised he’s here to be honest.

“The problem for him is he’s got one of the world’s best ‘keepers in front of him.

“It’s such a difficult ask to get into the team and stay in the team.

“When Alisson comes back from injury he just slots back in.”

The goalkeeper was the subject of interest from several sides in the summer and Nottingham Forest put in a substantial bid to try to take him from Anfield, while Liverpool rejected.