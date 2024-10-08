Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has admitted that the Millers’ EFL Trophy game against Newcastle United Under-21s tonight is not their main focus.

Newcastle Under-21s won their last game in the EFL Trophy against Bradford City on penalties to secure an extra point, handing them two points.

The young Magpies are set to face League One outfit Rotherham United, who are unbeaten in their last three games, tonight away from home.

However, Evans indicated that Rotherham’s primary focus is not the game against Newcastle Under-21s, as they are prioritising their weekend fixture against Peterborough United.

He admitted he is giving a certain degree of attention to tonight’s game, but added that he will need to take care of his players for the game against the Posh.

“Our only focus now, quite rightly, is Peterborough, with a degree of focus towards Newcastle”, Evans was quoted as saying by The Yorkshire Post.

“We will respect that competition, but at the same time, I need to look after some players.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Newcastle Under-21s will be able to come out victorious against Rotherham to climb to the top of their group table.

And just how many changes Evans makes to his Millers outfit given his view of the competition’s pecking order.