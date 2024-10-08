Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has admitted he was happy to escape picking up a yellow card against Everton at the weekend.

Eddie Howe named Joelinton in his Magpies’ starting eleven for the Premier League clash at Goodison Park and the Brazilian completed the full 90 minutes.

The 28-year-old had been booked four times in six league games heading into the clash and knew going into the referee’s notebook again would mean a ban.

He is pleased to have been able to keep his nose clean against Everton and feels it was the result of a more controlled performance, while still being himself.

“It’s a lot of yellow cards”, Joelinton admitted to BBC Radio Newcastle.

“It’s about me controlling myself better on the pitch, being more calm.

“Not taking away the way I play, but being more calm with the ref and not giving away the easy free-kicks.

“Against Everton I controlled better myself and I was pleased not to get a yellow card.”

Joelinton scored in Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Southampton this season, but it remains his only goal so far and the midfielder will be keen to get on the scoresheet after the international break.