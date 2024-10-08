George Wood/Getty Images

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans is of the view that Wrexham are a club with money like Birmingham City but pointed out that the only difference is that the Wales outfit have movie stars.

Birmingham splashed serious cash in the summer transfer window, but Wrexham have also been well supported financially on their journey from the National League to League One.

Evans recently termed Birmingham ‘the Real Madrid of League One’ and has also called Wrexham the ‘Harlem Globetrotters’.

Rotherham are set to face Wrexham after the international break at home and Evans highlighted that Wrexham are also a team with money like Birmingham.

However, he pointed out that the only difference between Blues and Wrexham is that they have movie stars in the form of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“Wrexham come here in between [the Peterborough United and Leyton Orient games]”, Evans was quoted as saying by The Yorkshire Post.

“I’ve described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of League One.

“Birmingham are the boys with the big money.

“Wrexham have also got money, but they’ve got the movie stars as well.”

Rotherham United will take on Wrexham on 19th October and it remains to be seen whether Evans will be able to get the better of the Welsh outfit during their clash.