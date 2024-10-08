Matt McNulty/Getty Images

One of Newcastle United’s stars has known for a year that the club are open to selling him, according to the Athletic.

The Magpies had a chaotic summer transfer window, which involved a flurry of activity to sell players to comply with PSR rules by 30th June, before then a quiet period as chases for a centre-back and a winger failed to succeed.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell joined part way through the window and the January transfer window will be his first full window at the club.

After coming up short in the chase for Marc Guehi, there is pressure on Mitchell, who is also likely to want to sell to balance the books.

Attacker Miguel Almiron is a player Newcastle have been prepared to sell and the Paraguayan is aware that the Magpies have been open to cashing in on him for a year.

He has found his chances limited this term, with just 30 minutes of action across seven Premier League games.

Almiron played in both Newcastle’s EFL Cup games so far, turning out in wins over Nottingham Forest and AFC Wimbledon.

His deal at St James’ Park is set to run until the summer of 2026 and he could be the subject of fresh interest in January, after interest from Saudi Arabia in previous windows.