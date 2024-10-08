Alex Davidson/Getty Images

One of Crystal Palace’s stars who has been frozen out of the first team squad by Oliver Glasner is unlikely to have a way back, according to the BBC.

Glasner enjoyed a bright start to his time as Crystal Palace boss, but the Austrian is finding the going much tougher this term.

Palace sit within the bottom three in the Premier League with seven games played and have yet to win a single match.

Scoring goals has become a major issue, with just five goals in those seven games and Glasner needs the situation to turn around quickly.

He is tackling the job without defender Rob Holding, who has been frozen out of the first team for reasons the club have not specified.

It is suggested there was a dispute about a post match running session after his last involvement with the first team; the defender was an unused substitute in the loss against West Ham in August.

Holding is now training with the Under-21s and it is claimed the situation is unlikely to change.

The defender is determined to continue to train professionally and do the best he possibly can; he featured for the Under-21s against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

Holding could well depart Selhurst Park when the January transfer window opens, if Glasner is still in charge of the Eagles.