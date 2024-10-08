Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland’s new assistant manager Pedro Ribeiro has stated that he is privileged to be able to join one of the historical and progressive clubs of English football.

The Black Cats were in search of an assistant manager and their search has come to an end as they have appointed Riberio.

Ribeiro has worked in European outfits like FC Porto, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce and has now agreed to join Regis Le Bris’ coaching staff at the Stadium of Light.

The 38-year-old coach is determined to do his best for Sunderland and added that he wants to help the club achieve their goals.

Ribeiro also stated that he is honoured that Sunderland have decided to put their faith in him and added that he is privileged to be part of one of England’s historical and progressive clubs.

“I’m privileged to be part of one of the most historical and progressive Football Clubs in English football”, Riberio told Sunderland’s official site.

“It’s a real honour and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me.

“I’ll do my best to contribute and to support our players, as we all work to achieve Sunderland’s long-term goals.”

Ribeiro will now work with Le Bris during the international window to help the team improve and will be in the dugout during Sunderland’s game against Hull City on 20th October.