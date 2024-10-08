Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland star Alan Browne has revealed that the Black Cats hierarchy consulted him before signing Aaron Connolly and stated that the forward is a top player.

The 24-year-old centre forward spent last season with Hull City, netting eight goals for them in 24 league appearances.

This summer, in order to add more firepower to their forward department, Sunderland signed Connolly on a free transfer.

Browne, who has played with Connally in the Republic of Ireland national team, admitted that the Sunderland hierarchy talked with him before signing Connolly, but insisted that he was not the deciding factor in the forward joining the Black Cats.

The Sunderland star added that Connally will be a great option for Regis Le Bris once his fitness is up to the mark and thinks that the Irishman is a top player.

“They spoke to me briefly about him”, Browne was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“I don’t think I was the deciding factor, but I spoke well of him.

“Knowing him from the past and having played with him, there’s a top, top player in there, so it’s about getting the best out of him.

“He’s settling in quite well with the group already, so hopefully, once he gets up to match fitness, he’ll be another option for us and a great option at that.

“Even last season he scored the time, it wasn’t too bad, so hopefully, he can add to the strikers who have been firing already.”

Sunderland star Connolly is yet to make an appearance for the Black Cats and he was on the bench during their draw against Leeds United last week.