Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has stated that Spurs have incredibly good players and admitted that competition to get into the starting line-up is tough.

The 18-year-old midfielder has already featured eight times for Tottenham, appearing twice in the Europa League.

Bergvall is highly rated by the Tottenham coaching staff but has yet to start a game for Spurs in the Premier League.

The Swedish international admitted that despite not being able to start games, he is still enjoying coming on as a substitute in the Premier League.

Bergvall pointed out that the Tottenham squad is full of incredibly good players who are doing well in Europe and stressed that it is tough to get a place in the starting line-up because of the competition.

“It’s great to be able to start games and make substitute appearances in the Premier League”, Bergvall told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

“They are incredibly good players who belong to the top of the world.

“They are good players that I compete with, players who are doing well in Europe.

“So of course it’s tough.”

Bergvall is currently with the Sweden national team and he will be hoping to make his first start for the national team when they take on Slovakia on Friday.