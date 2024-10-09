Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Tomoki Iwata has been hailed as having ‘an absolute hammer shot’ in his armoury by Birmingham City team-mate Scott Wright.

Blues splashed big money over the course of the summer transfer window to put themselves in a good spot to win promotion from League One and raided Celtic to capture Iwata.

They also dealt with Glasgow’s other giants in the shape of Rangers to sign winger Wright.

Both players were fielded by Birmingham on Tuesday night in their 4-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Trophy.

Wright helped himself to two goals, while Iwata also got on the scoresheet with a neat finish from a Wright cut-back.

The former Rangers man saluted Iwata and lavished praise on the quality of his shots.

“He’s got an absolute hammer shot”, Wright said on Blues TV.

“It’s a great ball from Dion [Sanderson], great seeing him back in the team, back fit; I think you can see the quality he brings to the team on the ball. He’s so brave bringing it up into that position. It’s a great pass in behind for me.

“I saw Tomoki coming to the edge of the box with no one around him. I managed to find him and it’s a fantastic finish from him.”

Iwata found his chances limited at Celtic and Brendan Rodgers was happy enough to sell him in the summer.

The 27-year-old clocked 24 appearances for the Bhoys over the course of last season, but got on the scoresheet just once.