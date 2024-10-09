Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton view their capture of Armando Broja from Chelsea as a ‘low-risk move’ and have belief in the striker’s ability.

Chelsea were looking to offload the Albania international in the summer transfer window and a permanent move to Ipswich Town looked to be in the offing.

The planned switch to Portman Road though collapsed due to an injury and Everton stepped in at the last minute with another solution.

Everton, ready to proceed with a deal for an injured player, signed him on loan, but will not start to pay his wages until he is fit again, while there is no loan fee.

The Toffees have an option to buy set at £30m which they could trigger if he shines when back in action.

Broja is seen by Everton as a low-risk deal, according to The Athletic.

The Merseyside giants also have big belief in Broja’s ability and he could potentially become the successor to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the side.

Broja is stepping up his return from injury over the international break, with a return to playing action in the middle of November though to be the most likely.

Everton are also tipped to play him in their Under-21s side first.