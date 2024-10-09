Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jason McAteer says every Premier League club would take a Liverpool star who has played just 90 minutes for the Reds in the top flight this season.

Arne Slot has enjoyed an almost dream start to life as Liverpool boss, with the Reds sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table and also having won both their Champions League league stage games.

The Dutchman’s Liverpool beat Crystal Palace before the international break thanks to a Diogo Jota goal, but the win did come at a price.

Liverpool lost goalkeeper Alisson to injury and he could be looking at six weeks out of action.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who has played just 90 minutes of Premier League football for the Reds this season, is expected to step in and McAteer is a big fan of the shot-stopper.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes that every club in the Premier League would take the 25-year-old if they got the chance.

“Every club would take him, that’s the thing”, McAteer said after the win at Palace on LFC TV.

“He’s got to decide where he wants his career to be.”

McAteer admits that Alisson could end up playing until he is 40, which must be giving Kelleher food for thought on his future.

“‘Keepers go forever, they play until they are 40 now. You’re actually not thinking ‘well, he’s getting to 32, 33, he’s on his way down now, I’m going to get my opportunity’. They actually go to 40.

“So Caoimhin, the age gap, he is probably thinking ‘when am I going to get in?'”

Liverpool signed another goalkeeper in the summer in the shape of Giorgi Mamardashvili and then loaned him back to Valencia for the season.