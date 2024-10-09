Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany legend Lothar Mattheus has defended former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp returning to football with Red Bull.

Klopp has ended his break from football, which was expected to last a year, by accepting the job of global head of football at Red Bull.

He will take up his role on 1st January, working closely with the coaches at Red Bulls’ various teams, working on the playing style and also becoming involved in recruitment.

“…this could not excite me more.” Jürgen Klopp The feeling is mutual💪 #GivesYouWiiings pic.twitter.com/Uxb5evphgg — Red Bull (@redbull) October 9, 2024

There have been some eyebrows raised at Klopp not taking the full year off after leaving Liverpool, with also some criticism of his choice of Red Bull for his next job.

Germany legend Mattheus is not prepared to jump on the criticism bandwagon and stressed Klopp can do what he wants.

He is simply happy to see that Klopp is back and having an influence on the game.

“Everyone should do what they enjoy, what they see as a task and a challenge”, Mattheus said via German daily Bild.

“Red Bull is new territory for Jurgen Klopp, but Liverpool was also new territory, and he is taking on this challenge.

“If someone criticises that, I say: We should all be open to new things.

“For me, that’s a completely normal path.

“Jurgen Klopp can work for whoever he wants.

“The important thing is that he stays in football and can continue to give football new impetus”, he added.

Klopp will not have day to day involvement at Red Bull and is not stepping into the dugout, but his involvement with the global company, who own several clubs, will increase speculation he could step in again at some point with one of their teams.