Harriet Lander/Getty Images

One of Leeds United’s out on loan stars ‘went back to his old ways’ at the weekend, a former top flight defender believes.

The Whites sanctioned a host of loan departures in the summer of 2023 after finding their hands tied due to contractual clauses, with the likes of Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen all going.

This summer the loan exits were more limited, but winger Jack Harrison headed back to Everton, again on a temporary deal.

The winger started the game against Newcastle United at the weekend, but failed to inspire Everton to victory.

Ball thinks that the Leeds man looked like a player who was uncertain about what to do with the ball when he received it during the Newcastle game.

The former Everton star stressed that Harrison performed brilliantly against Crystal Palace but thinks that he went back to his old ways of second guessing himself in the last game.

“Harrison looks too tentative. It’s like he doesn’t know what he’s going to do with the ball until he receives it, and then it’s too late”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He’d done brilliantly last week when he came on, creating opportunities and setting up the winning goal but against Newcastle, he went back to his old ways.

“It felt like he was second guessing himself because I remember him producing a fantastic touch but then every paused.”

Sean Dyche is a firm fan of the winger and he could well get minutes once again after the international break when Everton are due to face Ipswich Town, who boast Leeds old boys Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke in their ranks.