Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ‘has become a man’ at Anfield this season, his brother Danzell Gravenberch believes.

Ryan has benefited in a big way from the arrival of Dutch boss Arne Slot at Liverpool, with the former Feyenoord coach regularly trusting him in the heart of the Reds’ midfield.

Slot has been left delighted by what he has seen from his countryman Gravenberch, who is now a key man at Anfield.

He struggled to live up to expectations at previous club Bayern Munich and was then in and out of the Liverpool team under Jurgen Klopp.

Ryan’s brother Danzell, who plays for Dutch second tier side Den Bosch, believes he has blossomed.

“Ryan has become a man”, Danzell told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

He added: “We knew Ryan could do this for a long time, didn’t we? You could see that when he was at Ajax.”

Liverpool wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer to slot into the number 6 role that Gravenberch is now regularly taking up.

Now Manchester City are targeting Zubimendi as they aim to succeed where Liverpool failed.