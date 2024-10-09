George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United will not rush midfielder Lewis Miley back, but he is closing in on a return from injury, according to the Athletic.

The teenager is highly rated at St James’ Park and has broken through into the first team set-up under Eddie Howe.

He has been suffering from a back injury which means that he has not played for Newcastle since March last year.

In a boost for Howe though, Miley is set to return to action after the ongoing international break.

Newcastle are delighted with his return from injury, but also aware of his young age and the need to take no unnecessary risks.

As such, the Magpies will not rush Miley back into action and it could be towards the end of October before he is back on the pitch in a black and white shirt.

Newcastle have three more games to play this month, with Premier League meetings with Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, and then a clash with Chelsea again in the EFL Cup.

They kick off November by welcoming title challengers Arsenal to St James’ Park and Miley will be eager to get involved.