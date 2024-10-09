Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung has denied that the club have already decided to keep Leeds United loan star Rasmus Kristensen.

The Bundesliga outfit snapped up the Danish defender on loan for the season from Leeds in the summer.

They agreed an option to buy clause which is set somewhere between €10m and €12m.

Kristensen has settled well at Eintracht Frankfurt and the club view him as a leader both on and off the pitch.

It was recently suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt have already decided that they will trigger the clause and keep the defender, but Hardung says no call has been taken.

“Of course we are considering what role he could play at Eintracht Frankfurt in the future and whether he can become part of the team”, he was quoted as saying by Fussball Transfers.

“But we haven’t decided anything yet.”

Hardung confirmed that the defender has fitted in well at the club and feels Kristensen is enjoying life with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Rasmus has settled in very well with us. We are very happy that he is here with us”, he said.

“I also think that he likes being here very much.”

Kristensen spent last season away from Leeds on loan in Italy at Roma.