Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks that ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is taking a job which is a great fit for him at Red Bull.

Despite insisting he would have at least a year-long break from football when he left Liverpool at the end of last season due to his energy batteries running low, Klopp is now back.

The German has agreed to become the new global head of football at Red Bull, who own several clubs across the globe.

My thoughts on Jürgen Klopp to Red Bull! As Global Head of Soccer @MarkusFjortoft https://t.co/ul7ofMB9It pic.twitter.com/61w2r8aYIf — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) October 9, 2024

He will start his new post as soon as 1st January and is due to be presented at a press conference later that same month.

Klopp will work with the managers at Red Bulls’ clubs, influencing the playing style, along with also having a say in recruitment policy.

Ex-Bundesliga man Fjortoft believes the role is the perfect fit for Klopp and explained there is a superb culture in place at Red Bull.

“When Klopp left Liverpool he said ‘I’m going to have a break, have a rest'”, he said on X.

“I thought he would miss it himself. I said as the time that I thought he would be back in our business sooner rather than later.

“I think now when we see he will be the head of soccer in a big, big company like Red Bull, it seems like it’s the perfect fit for him.

“He will be with very, very performance like people. There is a great culture at Red Bull.”

Klopp will not be involved in the day to day running of Red Bull clubs, but the move will inevitably feed into speculation that he could return to the dugout at some point in the future.