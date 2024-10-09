Richard Keys has taken aim at former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, claiming he must not have been as tired as he claimed to be when he left Anfield.

Klopp stepped down as Liverpool manager at the end of last season after saying that he no longer had the energy needed to do the job and would take at least a year out of the game.

The German though has now come back and has taken the role of global head of football at Red Bull, who own several clubs.

Klopp will work with the managers of Red Bulls’ sides, provide advice, foster a playing style and also be involved in recruitment matters.

He will start his role on 1st January.

Keys thinks that Klopp was not as tired as he claimed to be and suggested England should have put in a massive push to make him the new Three Lions boss.

“So it turns out Jurgen Klopp wasn’t so tired after all”, Keys wrote on X.

“What a pity our FA didn’t camp on his Mallorcan lawn and refuse to leave until he took the England job.”

Klopp was approached by the United States national team recently, but rejected the job, which ultimately went to Mauricio Pochettino.