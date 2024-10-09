Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City winger Scott Wright is clear that Blues want to win every single game this season and do not see any meaningless matches on the calendar.

Chris Davies’ men were in action in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, a competition which many clubs put right at the bottom of the pecking order to focus on other games.

Clubs regularly shuffle their pack for EFL Trophy games, with Under-21s sides from several Premier League outfits also involved in the competition with League One and League Two clubs.

Birmingham took on Shrewsbury Town away from home in the EFL Trophy group clash and crushed their League One counterparts with a 4-0 win.

Wright, a summer arrival from Glasgow Rangers, helped himself to two of Blues’ goals.

The wide-man stressed Birmingham are not looking down on the EFL Trophy and are determined to win every single game they play.

“There is no such thing as a small game here”, Wright told BluesTV.

“We are taking every game as seriously as possible – you can see that from the team that we fielded tonight.

“We want to win every single game that we are part of.”

Wright is used the the demands of needing to win week in, week out, from his time in the pressure cooker of Scottish football with Rangers.