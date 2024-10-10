Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Anderlecht were split on the idea of appointing Tottenham Hotspur assistant Ryan Mason as their new boss and so are sticking with David Hubert.

The Belgian giants have been looking for a new manager to bring in, with Hubert having been holding the fort in a caretaker capacity.

They held talks with Spurs assistant Mason about taking over at the club and looked set to appoint him.

David Hubert. Head coach of Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht. ★★★ More info on https://t.co/RCdwJJNkVl pic.twitter.com/rDrTyL6i3w — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) October 10, 2024

However, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, there was a split on the Anderlecht board about Mason.

Some felt that paying a compensation fee to appoint a coach who has little experience as a boss and no experience of Belgian football was not a smart move.

They argued that Scott Parker did not succeed at Club Brugge and Mason was a gamble not worth taking.

Anderlecht have now handed Hubert the manager’s job, with Mason remaining at Tottenham.

Hubert will look to continue Anderlecht’s good recent form, with the club registering a run of three wins in their last four games across all competitions.