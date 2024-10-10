Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits the Bhoys are looking forward to a ‘really exciting’ meeting with Aberdeen after the international break.

Aberdeen have stunned many with their superb winning run under Jimmy Thelin and they sit right on Celtic’s coattails in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Both clubs have won all seven of their opening league games, with Celtic top of the pile due to a superior goal difference.

Someone’s 100 per cent record will go after the international break though as Celtic are due to play host to Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Rodgers, who is happy with the break before the game due to a busy period, is already planning for the league meeting with the Dons and dubbed it ‘really exciting’.

“We’ve got a little bit of rest now”, Rodgers said via Celtic’s site after the friendly clash with Sligo Rovers.

“But obviously we are planning ahead for that really exciting game against Aberdeen.

“We are looking forward to that.

“We’ve got a couple of days to recover now, it’s been a long period of games with seven in 23 days.

“So we’ve got a little bit of recovery time, and then we will look forward to getting everyone back in and preparing for the Aberdeen game.”

Some feel that Aberdeen could even be involved in the Scottish Premiership title race this season, but those claims will undergo a thorough examination when the Dons take on Celtic later this month.