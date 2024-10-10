Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton view Scandinavia as an increasingly important area for recruitment and are appointing a consultant for the region.

The Toffees are battling on the pitch to stay away from trouble in the Premier League as off it they wait for the proposed takeover by the Freidkin Group to go through.

Boss Sean Dyche has had to wheel and deal in the transfer market, operating with a limited budget as he looks to strengthen the squad.

There could be more cash available when the takeover goes through and Everton are determined to have a recruitment department which can step up.

They view Scandinavia as an increasingly important region for recruitment and are appointing Brann’s chief scout as a consultant, according to the Athletic.

Ole Nielsen will look to unearth some gems from Scandinavia for the Toffees, who feel there are young talents in the region who are undervalued.

While grabbing the next Erling Haaland could be the dream, Everton believe there are players who could make an impact hailing from Scandinavia.

With Brann being one of Norway’s biggest clubs, Nielsen will be able to bring his extensive contact book into the mix for Everton.