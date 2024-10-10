George Wood/Getty Images

Former Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has paid tribute to George Baldock, who tragically died in Greece on Wednesday.

Baldock moved to Greek giants Panathinaikos in the summer following the expiry of his contract at Sheffield United.

He was found dead in his swimming pool in his house in southern Athens, Greece, at 22:30 Greek time.

The police are investigating, but insist that the indications are Baldock drowned and there was no foul play involved.

Jokanovic, who managed Baldock at Bramall Lane, admits he was shocked when he heard the news and expressed his condolences.

The manager is clear that the Sheffield United faithful loved Baldock, while explaining he had good memories of working with the defender.

Jokanovic told Inside Futbol: “I am shocked, I learned a while ago the bad news without knowing many details. I want to express my deepest condolences to George’s family, Sheffield United, and to the staff of Panathinaikos.

“I will always remember George as an English boy from England who always fought and giving his battles on the pitch. He was one of the captains of Sheffield United who always worked hard for the team, an excellent professional and hard worker.

“He was always ready to fight. I have very good memories of George Baldock and I know that Sheffield United fans also love him very much and will always remember him fondly.

“In these cases you don’t need to say much. It is a tragic event and I again express my condolences to his family, Sheffield United and to Panathinaikos.”

Baldock made a total of 219 appearances for Sheffield United and helped the Blades to win promotion to the Premier League twice.