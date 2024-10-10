George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke thinks one of Leicester City’s loan stars looked miserable at the King Power Stadium, but is now enjoying life away from the Foxes.

Leicester experienced big change after winning promotion to the Premier League last season as Enzo Maresca left as boss to take over at Chelsea.

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also followed Maresca to Stamford Bridge, while Leicester sanctioned temporary loan moves away too.

Striker Tom Cannon completed a loan switch to Stoke City, while defender Harry Souttar joined Sheffield United.

Clarke feels that at Leicester, Souttar looked miserable and now he seems to be enjoying his football again at Bramall Lane.

He feels that the Blades faithful have also taken to the defender, who is solid at the back.

“Harry Souttar went to Leicester and was miserable, couldn’t get a sniff”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“They love him up there [at Sheffield United].

“He’s looking really, really solid.”

The defender is a key man under Chris Wilder as he aims to get Sheffield United back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.