Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has explained he is just not seeing the level of impact at QPR that he would have expected from the players brought in over the summer.

Marti Cifuentes made a number of signings in the summer window as he looked to drive the R’s up the Championship table this season.

With nine games played, QPR sit inside the Championship’s relegation zone and have won just one game all season.

They were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park at the weekend and have now lost their last three games on the spin.

Parkin admits QPR are feeling the absence of two key players, but he thinks the fact that the new arrivals are not having a major impact is a big problem at Loftus Road.

“For my money, I’m just not seeing the impact I would have anticipated from the new players”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“Of course you have to give them time.

“I think that’s a big issue. You can give them a little bit of time. I think the goalkeeper [Paul] Nardi is the only one, who has on occasions kept the score down, certainly at Pride Park the other day it could have been a lot of worse.

“There are slight mitigating circumstances in that Jake Clarke-Salter and Jack Colback have become massive players for QPR in terms of the defensive nous and the experience that they bring.

“Having those two out, the statistics back up that QPR are a far inferior team without those two guys.

“So they will improve.”

QPR are due to play host to fellow Championship strugglers Portsmouth after the international break at Loftus Road and there will be pressure on Cifuentes for his side to get a result.