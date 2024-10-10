Liverpool face needing to pay a whopping €80m to land a player that Arne Slot is keen to take to Anfield.

Slot has so far been a big success on Merseyside after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the dugout and increasingly Liverpool are being seen as title contenders this season.

The Dutchman had a disappointing time in the summer transfer window though as Liverpool put just one new player at his disposal in the shape of winger Federico Chiesa.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was chased, but he backed out of a move to Anfield.

Slot is also said to have pushed for the arrival of a player he knows from his time at Feyenoord, Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu.

According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Slot is not letting go of the idea of signing the Turkey midfielder and Liverpool are poised to make a move in January.

It would be an expensive operation though as Benfica are resolved not to negotiate for under €80m.

They paid €25m plus €5m in add-ons to sign the midfielder from Feyenoord and are eyeing a massive profit.

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to back Slot with that level of money in the January transfer window is unclear, but the Reds coach wants Kokcu.