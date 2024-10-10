Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has questioned whether Mark Robins has had enough as Coventry City manager.

Coventry have made a poor start to the Championship campaign and sit in 20th spot after nine games, a far cry from where they were expected to be.

Robins’ side were turned over by Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at home before the international break and have now lost four of their last five outings.

The former Manchester United striker has been in charge at Coventry since 2017, his second spell at the club, and Clarke wonders whether he is tired.

He thinks that looking at Robins he looks like a manager who is fed up, but regardless of how he is feeling, something at Coventry is not working.

“He’s been really downbeat this season”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He looks fed up, he does look fed up.

“Maybe he’s tired of the job. I hate saying that.

“Maybe the players are tired of listening to him.

“Who knows? I don’t want him to leave Coventry, but something’s not working.”

Coventry are set to head to the side just a point and a place above them in the Championship table after the international break when they visit Deepdale to face Preston North End.

They then lock horns with strugglers QPR and both games could be key for Robins.