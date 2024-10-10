Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scotland assistant boss John Carver is delighted to see John Souttar playing well for Rangers as he looks for the defender to make an impact on the international scene.

Souttar was not called up by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for the country’s squad for Euro 2024, but is again in the mix during the current international break.

Scotland are due to face Croatia and Portugal in the Nations League and Carver knows Souttar is keen to play.

He feels the centre-back is playing well for Rangers and wants to get back to the standard he showed when Carver first saw him in the international set-up.

“We’ve got a number of centre-backs out at the moment”, Carver was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“And you can see there’s a little glint in his eye because he thinks, ‘I’ve got an opportunity now’, and he wants to put the record straight [after missing Euro 2024].

“When I first came here, I remember John was in the squad and he did exceptionally well and he wants to get back to that standard again – and he’s playing well for Rangers, which is great.”

Souttar has established himself at the heart of Rangers’ defence under Philippe Clement and is looking to build an effective partnership with Gers summer arrival Robin Propper.