Swansea City are in a ‘false position’ on account of their goalkeeper’s heroics and they could slide down the Championship table if they begin to concede a number of goals, former EFL star Adrian Clarke has warned.

Luke Williams’ side currently sit a comfortable eleventh in the Championship standings and are within striking distance of the top six, just four points off it.

The Swans have let in only six goals in their nine league games, a total better than all but two sides in the Championship.

However, they have only scored eight times, a figure which is worse than any other side in the top 18.

Clarke believes that Swansea have much to thank goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux for, along with a defence that has been tight.

He is of the view that Swansea will eventually concede more goals though, which will then ask questions of their attack, and believes at present they are in a false league position.

“I just think Swansea are grinding out results at the moment because in part of their goalkeeper and because they are defending pretty well”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“If they suddenly start to concede multiple goals, which is bound to happen, bound to happen, then have they got the players, have they got the quality in forward areas to get results?

“And that is what I am worried about.

“They have a lot of the ball, but they don’t create a lot with it.

“Let’s see. Mid-table at the moment is fine, but not sure. I think the ‘keeper has helped them go into a slightly false position.”

Swansea face a double header of away games after the international break with trips to Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.