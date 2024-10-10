Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has admitted he does not know what is going on with the Eagles as he has been expecting to see them rise up the Premier League table.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner had an instant impact when he took over at Selhurst Park last season and heading into this term hopes were high around the Austrian.

His side though have yet to win a single league game and sit inside the Premier League drop zone.

Goals have also been at a premium as Crystal Palace have scored just five times in seven games.

Cahill admits that when he looks at the Crystal Palace squad he does not seen an outfit that should be in the bottom three.

He stressed he is not sure what is going on at the club and feels it could be a case of momentum going against them.

“I look at the players in there and there’s enough to not be sat where they’re sat at this moment in time in the league”, Cahill told Planet Premier League.

“I’ve certainly been someone who is just waiting for them to start bumping up the league, so I’m not quite sure what is going on there.

“Maybe going down to the momentum side of things, when things are not going right for you, you are almost wondering when the next point is going to come? When is the next win going to come?

“I think in that moment is when you have got to work extra hard to get yourself out of there.

“But they have certainly got enough to not be sat where they are at the moment.”

Merseyside pair Everton and Liverpool have both beaten Crystal Palace in the Eagles’ last two games and the upcoming fixtures look crucial for Glasner’s men.

They head to Nottingham Forest in the league before hosting Tottenham and then, after an EFL Cup meeting with Aston Villa, head to Wolves.