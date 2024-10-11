Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is likely to ‘override’ his ‘European concerns’ when it comes to making signings in the January transfer window, according to football.london.

Spurs offloaded a host of players in the summer transfer window, cutting the cord permanently with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Emerson Royal.

Significant space was created on Tottenham’s wage bill, despite the club splashing the cash to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Tottenham are expected to be one of the active Premier League sides in the January transfer window, but there are European competition concerns.

Whoever Spurs bring in, if they want them to play in the Europa League, they will have to remove other players from the registered squad to make room.

Postecoglou though is expected to ‘override’ those ‘European concerns’ as he focuses on strengthening.

Spurs would still be able to play new signings in domestic competitions and that is expected to take precedence.

A left-back, another centre-back and potentially a goalkeeper to challenge Guglielmo Vicario are expected to be high on Tottenham’s agenda.