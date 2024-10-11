Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has dubbed Bradford City’s Valley Parade an ‘incredible stadium’ and believes it is a superb place to play football.

Valley Parade holds nearly 25,000 people, but Bradford currently ply their trade all the way down in League Two.

Bradford have continued to benefit from passionate backing and over 15,000 were inside the stadium earlier this week to see the Bantams beat Newport County 3-1.

Parkin thinks that Valley Parade is an absolutely superb place for a Bradford player to be able to play their football, not least with the club in League Two.

He stressed though that the big crowds and the stadium bring a level of expectation which Bradford have so far been unable to meet.

“It’s an incredible stadium”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“That home end, if that is full, that corner as well, what a place to play football for someone that’s playing in the fourth tier of English football.

“But with that brings expectation I think and pressure to a degree, and it’s one of those clubs, Bradford, where they have just not been able to get it right, not had a coherent enough plan.”

Graham Alexander currently has Bradford sitting in ninth spot in the League Two standings and they head to Tranmere Rovers this weekend.