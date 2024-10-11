Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Celtic have been told they are getting an incredible judge of talent in the shape of Paul Tisdale, who ‘found Ethan Ampadu’.

The Bhoys are moving to beef up their recruitment operation by appointing former Exeter City boss Tisdale as their new recruitment chief.

Getting talents before they become future stars is attractive to Celtic and Tisdale is experienced at doing just that.

While at Exeter he worked with Steve Perryman, who was the club’s director of football, and he has no doubts about the quality of operator Celtic are getting.

Perryman stressed that Tisdale is a superb judge of talent and found Ampadu, while not being afraid to give youngsters a chance.

Ampadu is now a senior Wales international, has played for several clubs and is now the skipper of Leeds United.

“At Exeter, he was signing players from under-13 to first-team level and, if you had anything about you then, you could be in the first team by 17”, Perryman told the Daily Mail.

“As he did with Ollie Watkins, as he did with Matt Grimes, who is now captain of Swansea.

“He found Ethan Ampadu and put him in the team at the age of 15.



“He just had great judgment. Judgment in the boardroom, judgment in a trial match where you have 30 or 40 players and you only need three to make up your squad.

“Judgment in football is critical.

“And “Tis” has the brain to get the best out of whatever job he is doing and just doing things right.”

Celtic made a big profit on Matt O’Riley during the summer transfer window and continuing to bring in substantial fees through player trading is likely to continue to be a key consideration for the Scottish champions.