Richard Pelham/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars has insisted he understands a decision made by Ange Postecoglou which affected him in one of Spurs’ recent games.

Postecoglou has been under some pressure at Tottenham of late as worries that his approach is leaving Spurs too open have been the subject of much discussion.

Before the international break, Tottenham let a two-goal lead slip and went down to a 3-2 loss at Brighton.

Matters have been somewhat brighter for Tottenham in the Europa League, with wins over Qarabag and Ferencvaros.

The victory over Qarabag was gained with ten men, following an early sending off for Radu Dragusin, which meant Lucas Bergvall was brought off just over ten minutes into the game.

The Swedish midfielder though is not upset about it and insists he understands Postecoglou’s decision, which he has let go.

“Of course you’re disappointed, maybe you should be too”, he told Swedish daily the Dagens Nyheter.

“But I just had to let it go, I completely understood the decision.”



Bergvall did get to play against Ferencvaros and savoured the experience.

“Incredibly fun, something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid. It was great fun and big for me.”

Tottenham beat Barcelona to secure his signature and there are high hopes attached to the young midfielder.