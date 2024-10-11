Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Gary Cahill has backed Liverpool to cope without injured goalkeeper Alisson.

While Arne Slot’s side won 1-0 at Crystal Palace before the international break, the three points in the league game came at a cost as Alisson was forced off through injury.

The Brazilian shot-stopper could be looking at six weeks out of action and it is a blow for the league leading Reds.

Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to slot in between the sticks in Alisson’s absence and Cahill thinks Liverpool can cope.

He told the Planet Premier League podcast: “He’s a massive blow for them, but I think they’ve got enough in there.

“They’ve been defensively very, very solid and very good this year.

“Of course, he’s a very experienced and top goalkeeper so for sure they’ll miss him.

“But I think they have enough to deal with it. The back four and whole defensive unit has been very strong.”

Kelleher is highly rated and Liverpool did receive bids from other clubs for the goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

He will be backed up by Vitezslav Jaros, who came on to replace Alisson at Selhurst Park.