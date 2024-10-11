Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United great Jon Newsome has admitted the Whites must get better at converting chances if they want to win automatic promotion in the Championship.

The Yorkshire giants missed a host of chances at Sunderland before the international break and as a result had to make do with a draw.

While Leeds remain well placed in the Championship, there is a sense of concern as last term they often did not make their dominance count and had to go through the playoffs, where they lost in the final.

Automatic promotion is the aim for Leeds this season as they look to avoid the lottery of the playoffs again.

Newsome thinks if Leeds are to get a top two finish then they simply must make sure they are clinical when chances come their way.

“If Leeds are going to get automatic promotion this season, when they are on top, when they are dominating the game, creating chances, they have to be more clinical at the top end of the pitch”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

Leeds have scored 15 goals in their nine Championship games so far, but two sides in the top seven have scored more goals – Norwich City and Sunderland.

Daniel Farke will be be keen for his Leeds team to be clinical next Friday, when Sheffield United visit Elland Road in what already looks a crucial clash in the promotion race.