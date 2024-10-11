Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund legend Kevin Grosskreutz has admitted he was hoping the news of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp going to Red Bull was wrong.

Klopp left his post as Liverpool manager at the end of last season after saying he had run of out energy and needed at least a year-long break from the game.

He is cutting short that break though as he has accepted the job of global head of football with Red Bull and will start on 1st January.

Red Bull, who own RB Leipzig amongst other clubs, have split opinion in German football and many are stunned Klopp has agreed to work for them.

Grosskreutz is amongst that number and was hoping the news was not true.

The Dortmund legend told the Viertelstunde Fussball podcast: “Somehow it still hasn’t really sunk in with me. I hoped it was fake news. It was a shock, sad in a way.”

Grosskreutz will continue to keep Klopp as a friend, but will not shy away from telling the former Liverpool manager his true feelings when the pair meet.

“When we meet, I’ll tell him personally that I think it’s cr*p that he’s doing something like this.

“But he will always remain a friend of mine, that’s just a fact.

“He is always welcome at my home.”

Klopp with work with the coaches of Red Bull’s clubs, provide advice and guidance, work on a playing style and also help with recruitment.