Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has revealed he has been told that there are interesting candidates from south of the border who have expressed interest in becoming the new Gers CEO.

The Ibrox outfit have suffered a number of departures from key off the pitch roles, with the latest being Creag Robertson deciding to move on from his post as director of football operations.

Rangers are hunting replacements in those roles they need to fill and a key post is that of CEO.

There have been worries over the officials that Rangers have been losing, but Ferguson has struck a positive note.

The Rangers legend revealed that he has been informed of interesting candidates from south of the border who are keen to take the job, but the person who does take it may have to work a notice period in his current role.

“Recruiting the kind of serious operators that are required is not an easy task”, Ferguson wrote on the Daily Record.

“I’m told there has been a lot of interest in the chief executive vacancy, with a few interesting candidates from down south keen on making the move to Glasgow.

“The board will have to do their due diligence of course and then there might be a notice period to contend with.

“So it might be another couple of months before Rangers are in a position to make these key appointments.”

Rangers will be desperate to make the right appointments over the coming months as they eye a period of off the pitch stability to support Philippe Clement’s efforts on it.