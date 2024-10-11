Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Adrian Clarke has indicated that Harrogate Town have a bright talent on their hands with the signing they made from Sunderland.

The Black Cats let young midfielder Ellis Taylor leave the Stadium of Light last summer and he soon went on trial to Harrogate.

The League Two side were hugely impressed with what they saw from Taylor and wasted no time in signing him on a permanent deal.

Taylor has clocked regular game time in League Two with Harrogate this season and former EFL star Clarke feels he has shown himself to be one to watch.

He noted that Taylor has already found the back of the net multiple times.

“Ellis Taylor is the one to look out for, the kid they signed from Sunderland”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He’s got three goals already, only 21 and he’s probably someone to look out for.”

Harrogate have had an eye on talents Sunderland have produced through their youth set-up and had winger Jack Diamond on several loan stints from the Black Cats.

Taylor joined Sunderland’s academy at the age of just nine years old.